LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Le Mars announced they will only be serving ice cream to-go effective Tuesday.

The in-restaurant dining facilities and interactive exhibits will be closed, Wells Enterprises, Inc said. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted. No cash payments will be allowed.

The restrictions are being put in place to support social distancing recommendations by local and national health officials, Wells Enterprises said.