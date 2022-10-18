LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier this month Tyson Foods announced their plans to relocate Dakota Dunes corporate office to Arkansas, leaving more than 500 office workers with a tough decision.

Tyson employees that want to stay in Siouxland only have a short time to decide and find a new job before relocating down south in 2023.

“We’d love to keep people in the Siouxland area, they’re valued members of our community, they’re our neighbors, our family, our friends. And so I’m trying to find other opportunities to connect job opportunities with these folks who are affected. It’s gonna be critically important,” said Andrew Nilges, the executive director of North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation.

There are more than a dozen corporate headquarters with dozens of job opportunities available.

“Well’s has put in ads in the Sioux City Journal, and in local magazines, Siouxland Woman. Just letting people know what we have available and that wells is here to stay,” said Lesley Bartholomew, Director of Communications for Wells Enterprises

One local corporation that’s looking to recruit Tyson employees is Wells Enterprises.

“We have corporate office jobs and we also have lots of opportunities in our operations facility for engineers, and for IT professionals, and for everyday work force,” said Bartholomew.

Wells Enterprises says the company has already received several inquiries about positions available from Tyson employees, but no one has applied yet.

“I think there’s a lot of people just trying to understand what their opportunities are. They have decisions to make. and so we appreciate that and we’re putting out there what we can offer them,” said Bartholomew.

While Tyson’s decision will impact 580 corporate employees, Tyson will remain one of the largest employers in Siouxland. The Tyson processing plant in Dakota City employs roughly 4,500 people, which is not being impacted by the decision.