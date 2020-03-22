Wells Enterprises confirms positive case of coronavirus at Le Mars corporate office

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Wells Enterprises, Inc has confirmed that one person at their Le Mars corporate center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company said the person is in self-quarantine and was notified of the case on Saturday.

Wells Enterprise officials added that people known to have been in contact with the individual have also been notified and asked to be self-quarantined too.

Those in self-quarantine are not allowed to return to work until the recommended quarantine time has passed and they’re symptom-free.

The company said that they are doing all they can to protect the health of their employees and the safety of their products.

We’d like to reassure consumers that the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) we have in place in our facilities to ensure food safety exceed the measures necessary to prevent COVID-19 and any cross contamination. We are embracing social distancing and deploying our work-from-home policy for individuals whose jobs allow, ensuring all team members who are ill stay home, and are giving team members flexible time off accommodations so they can prioritize their health. Wells takes pride in our food safety and quality and we are extremely proud of our products and the team members making them. From Wells Enterprise, Inc

Company officials mention that their ability to serve their communities, consumers, and customers have not been impacted nor has the safety and quality of the products.

They also stated that they’re monitoring the situation closely and will continue to support their employees during this time.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization reports that there’s no evidence to suggest that food produced in the U.S. can transmitt COVID-19.