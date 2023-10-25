LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Wells Enterprises is celebrating its 110th birthday with charitable donations in the communities where it operates.

Liam Killeen, President and CEO said the company is committed to community support which is a core value of the parent company Ferrero.

“We are committed more than ever to continuing our rich tradition of community support, a core value also shared by our parent company Ferrero. These latest donations reinforce our commitment to our communities, and we look forward to continuing that support. We know the strength of our business is directly connected to the strength of our communities,” Killeen explained.

The team members in the company’s five locations in Bentonville, AR, Chicago, IL, Henderson, NV, Dunkirk, NY, and Le Mars, IA will be directly involved in delivering the donations which include a renewed partnership with Make-A-Wish.

“Whether it’s our team members, customers, or communities, we know we’re better together,” Mark Meyer, Chief Operating Officer said, “When Wells turned 100 in 2013, we granted 100 Wishes to celebrate. We haven’t forgotten how important that was for Make-A-Wish families and our employees, and we haven’t stopped there. I’m proud of the joy our employees deliver to our communities today.”