Wells Enterprises buying new ice cream brand

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Wells Enterprises is in the process of buying a new brand.

Wells said in a Monday release that they signed a purchase agreement to acquire the Halo Top brand from Eden Creamery, LLC.

Wells Enterprises CEO and President Mike Wells said that they plan to grow the new brand.

“Halo Top met a consumer need that no one else in the category was serving. We feel it is a good fit for the Wells portfolio as we look to broaden our offerings for consumers,” Wells said.

The sale is expected to be completed in the month and will be Wells’ fifth brand on top of Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop, Blue Ribbon Classics and Chilly Cow.

They expect no interruptions in service for Halo Top treats in the process of the acquisition.

“We’re thrilled to join the Wells family. As Halo Top continues to mature, Wells’ expertise in everything from operations, to managing brands, to making ice cream products for over a century will help Halo Top become an even better product and stronger brand,” said Justin Woolverton, Founder & CEO of Halo Top.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year in the U.S. as the second-largest ice cream manufacturer in the country and the largest manufacturer in a single location. They also employ more than 4,000 people in the country.