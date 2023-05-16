SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — A man wanted in connection with a South Dakota murder in late April is now in custody.

According to the United State Marshals Service, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales was arrested Friday in Mexico. He is accused of murdering 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear in her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 25.

Just last week, family members were doing everything they could to make sure the suspect, Castellanos-Rosales, was found, including offering a $7,500 reward for any information leading to his arrest. They say seeing him caught is bittersweet and another step closer to justice for their loved one, “Jordy.”

For family members, Beardshear meant the world to them. Even though her alleged killer is now caught, it doesn’t heal the pain they’ve all endured.

“We’ll never get her back. Never will we get her back,” Beardshear’s great-grandma Shirley Spray said.

Spray says it was a night full of emotion for family members when they found out the news of the arrest.

“It’s a great relief to know that he’s going to get what’s due to him, and the family can maybe then have a closure with Jordy. It’s never going to be the same. He has hurt so many people, and I only hope that they can give him what his due,” Spray said.

“I want him to pay for what he did, I really do. And I know that seems vindictive, but we can never see her again, and she was such a special girl. She was special to so many people,” Beardshear’s grandma Christine Marsh said.

They say they’ll follow the case until the very end.

“I would really like to see him come back here and answer for what he did. I just want to know why. Why he had to kill her,” Marsh said.

“I want to see him go to court, and I’ve heard a lot of different things. Well, some want the death penalty, some don’t. Myself, I want him dead. That’s what I want,” Spray said.

The family is thankful for the U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement for tracking down Castellanos-Rosales and putting him behind bars.

“All the law enforcement have been good. We kind of lost faith at first because it seemed like he had such a great head start on us, but the once the marshals got ahold of it, it was good,” Spray said.

The family never did have to pay out the $7,500 reward, but they say they plan now is to put it in a fund for Beardshear’s 1-year-old son.

Again, Castellanos-Rosales is only considered a suspect in this case.