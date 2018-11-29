Weekend Winter Storm Remains On Track

A winter storm is targeting Siouxland this weekend and is likely to deliver heavy wet snow to much of our KCAU 9 coverage area. Precipitation will begin on Friday evening and at first, it will be warm enough to produce rain. Saturday morning we’ll have a transition over to snow and that will persist into the morning hours of Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many of our communities in northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota with the expectation of widespread 6 to 12 inch snow totals. Norfolk, Hartington, Yankton, and O’Neill are among the cities included in that Warning. In addition to heavy snow accumulation, the wind will play a big factor with gusts around 30 MPH. Travel is expected to become very hazardous if not impossible for most of Saturday and conditions are unlikely to improve until early Sunday morning.

The scenario is less clear in northwest Iowa, but Sioux City is likely to receive between 3 and 6 inches of slushy snow this weekend. The wild card is the temperature – forecast models favor highs in the middle 30s for Sioux City on Saturday afternoon so rain/sleet/freezing rain will be on the table for Sioux City & points to the southeast where temperatures will hang just above the freezing mark. This will cut down on our potential for seeing the heavier snow totals, but it will still be a significant storm system. The wind is likely to peak in the 30-35 MPH gust range which will contribute to dangerous driving conditions.

Stay tuned for updates as we continue to bring you the latest information on KCAU 9 News.

You can also download our free KCAU 9 Weather App for Android and Apple devices.