SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Row, row, row your boat, gently down the street…

Siouxland was under a severe weather watch for most of Saturday with a downpour of rain causing flooding in parts of Sioux County. Rain totals got so high that one Siouxlander even took their kayak out for a ride.

The National Weather Service reported more than five inches of rain in parts of Sioux Center before a second wave of storms entered the area.

