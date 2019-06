NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Fireworks play an important part in the celebration of American independence, but now trade war tariffs could potentially cause prices to rise.

For people who sell fireworks, July Fourth is the biggest day of the year. It brings in about $1.3 billion in revenue per year. Kelsey Arrowood celebrates the Fourth of July every year with her family. She explained how much money her family spends on fireworks every year.