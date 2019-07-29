Weekend disturbance ends with three stabbed in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people were injured after a stabbing early Sunday in Sioux City.

Officers were called to a residence on the 600 block of 11th Street Sunday around 3:35 a.m. for an assault, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

The Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that a disturbance had developed over a cellphone.

Three were taken to the hospital, two of which were said to have serious injuries.

The police believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public. No charges have been filed.

The police are investigating the incident