Weekend cooldown with a chance for snow

We saw warmer conditions yesterday throughout Siouxland, and most of us will see similar conditions today.

Unfortunately it looks like a shelf of clouds will sit over parts of northwest Iowa for much of today. That will knock out a lot of daytime heating for areas, but the areas that will see sunshine will heat up to the 40’s and upper 50’s in parts of Nebraska.

Thanksgiving will see plenty of sunshine for all of us. This means we will all heat up to around the mid 50’s with plentiful sunshine.

As we head into Friday, conditions begin changing. A slightly cooler day out there, and we could also see a light rain shower here and there, especially down to our southeast.

Saturday looks to remain dry, but as we head into the nighttime hours, we will see some rain showers begin to fall.

Temperatures will quickly drop off as well, so that will eventually switch over to snow overnight. We are expecting to get clipped by the northern most part of the storm this weekend. This means, if it shifts down south, we could wind up with nothing or just rain. If the storm shifts to the north, we could see some moderate snowfall totals falling in Siouxland.

We will have more of a look at this storm in the coming days.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News