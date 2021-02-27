Wedding industry prepares for a comeback in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Last year was a tough one for a lot of industries, including the bridal industry.

The pandemic caused couples to postpone their weddings which left vendors with empty calendars.

Last year, almost 2/3 of engaged couples in the United States postponed their weddings due to the pandemic. The couples that decided to go forward with their celebrations ended up celebrating on a smaller scale.

“2020 was hard on a lot of people, but I think 2021 is going to be a lot better, and going forward, I think it’s going to keep getting better,” said Owner of Shane Monahan Photography Shane Monahan.

Monahan has owned his photography business for 11 years. While some weddings proceeded, many were wiped off the calendar.

“It spooked me, so I adapted. I got really busy. Actually, I started to do tons of corporate headshots, and I got my real estate license, so I’m also a realtor now, so I found ways to diversify,” said Monahan.

Wedding venues had to roll with the punches too. The Warrior Hotel opened its doors at the height of the pandemic.

“We had two weddings Labor Day weekend, then we had another wedding later in the fall, and then from there, we had some small events because that’s when everything really shut down. Times when we were restricted to only 15 people in a ballroom, so it got pretty quiet at the end of 2020, but 2021, we’re moving forward,” said Lila Plambeck with the Warrior Hotel.

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for the wedding industry. COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, and vaccines are becoming more accessible.

“All of the brides want to have the big events. Everyone misses everyone, and now finally, we will be able to have the big event that you have been holding off perhaps, or you are planning for the future,” said Plambeck.

“We are resilient, you know. We rebound. That’s what people do, and that’s what you’re going to see more and more of,” said Monahan.

In 2020, there were around 1.1 million weddings in the U.S. It is projected that 2021 will see 2.77 million weddings which creates a nearly 60 billion dollar industry.