Wedding industry on the rebound in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The wedding industry is a billion dollar industry that, like many industries, took a financial hit in 2020.

COVID canceled many things, but love isn’t one of them. Business owners said business is on the rebound after experiencing months of lost revenue.

“It was not good. We lost probably seven months of business,” said Kathy Ellison, the owner of Country Celebrations.

She said the business lost more than a $100,000 in revenue last year.

“After we were shut down in March, we basically lost all of March, April, May and almost all of June. And, as the year went on, things picked up. We did lose a lot of weddings but a lot of people rebooked,” Ellison said.

Ellison said business is booming once more.

“This schedule, this year, going from this week forward, we are awesome. We are booked up straight through. All of our Saturdays are gone. We’re very excited about our year and we’re booking a ton of weddings for 2022,” Ellison said.

For other venues like the Courtyard by Marriott, which is now connected to the Sioux City Convention Center Downtown, it’s been a challenge projecting what business will look like.

“We’re brand new. We just started last year. With the COVID, we had to stop everything just like everybody else. So for us it’s pretty hard to gage but at the same time we can see it’s coming back strong,” said Newton Kam, the General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott and Convention Center.

He said he’s seeing a slower uptick in wedding receptions than what was expected for 2021.

But, there’s been an increase in inquires for reservations for 2022.

“We continue seeing people start booking. In the various months, we have four different weddings on four different weekends. And I think as we progress forward, we’ll definitely see a lot of short term wedding bookings as well,” Newton said.

As of now, masks are required at the convention center for weddings. At Country Celebrations, each table is six feet apart.