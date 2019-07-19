Web Exclusive: Help your pets stay safe in this extreme heatwave

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the high temperatures already underway for much of the Midwest, it’s important to remember to keep our pets cool.

Temperatures across the Midwest today are projected to be in the upper 90s with heat indices (or a real feel temperature) between 100 and 115 degrees.

Erinn Taylor of WRFV visited the Wisconsin Humane Society – Door County Campus Thursday, where they talked about how to keep your dog/ pets safe in this extreme heat.

The Wisconsin Humane Society has some advice on how to care for pets:

Never leave an animal alone in a vehicle , because overheating can kill him. The inside of a vehicle can reach 160 degrees in mere minutes, even with the windows cracked.

Take walks in the early morning or after sunset. On especially hot days, any outdoor exercise should be brief and in the cooler hours.

Test the pavement with your palm. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for their paws.

Never leave an animal out in the sun. Always ensure they have access to shade and plenty of freshwaters.

Regulate the temperature inside your home. Use AC, fans, or give access to cooler areas like a basement or darker room with tile floors.

Take extra precautions for old, overweight or snub-nosed dogs in hot weather. Boston terriers, Pekingese, Pugs, Lhasa Apsos, Shih Tzus and Bulldogs are especially vulnerable. Dogs with heart or lung diseases should be closely monitored.

Watch for signs of heatstroke. These include panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, rapid pulse, bright red gums, and bluetongue or lips.

Treat heat stroke immediately. Move them to a cool place and lower their body temperature with cool (NOT icy) water, then contact your veterinarian.

Follow these tips and you should be able to avoid that scary visit to the local vet clinic.