Web Exclusive: Hedgesville ministry teaches life lessons with the help of horses

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM)– Eagles Wings Educational Girls Home in West Virginia teaches valuable life lessons through having the girls care and train horses all summer long. The ministry focuses on having the girls deal with their fear, insecurity, boundaries, trauma, and faith all through the horse whispering technique.

“Only God could say that girl goes with that horse and that horse is going to teach her,” said Founder & Director of Eagles Wings Jeannie Ramsey. “We just see them start to become more confident, carry themselves differently, they learn how to speak and say something. They are in a safe place, and there aren’t a lot of safe places for girls nowadays.”

Eagles Wings’s Head Wrangler Emma Jones came to the program seven years ago, and she admits that her horse Salem brought her out of her shell and impacted her life beyond spending an afternoon with horses.

“When she came here, she didn’t really bother anyone and was on the outside because she didn’t want to cause any trouble but she didn’t really want to say anything too loud either and I could really relate to that,” said Jones. “We helped each other speak to people and she’s good with a whole bunch of different girls now.”

Eagles Wings will be hosting their ministry for girls all summer long.