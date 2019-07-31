Web Exclusive: Arkansas college partners with non-profit to provide new therapy

Little Rock, Ark. (KARK) – A Little Rock hospital has partnered with a non-profit to provide a unique type of therapy for free.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UMAS) and “Hooves & Hearts”, horse riding school worked on a grant to fund horse therapy for at-risk youth. Currently, 16 kids from the “Stride” program ride weekly. This is the first summer the hospital has tested out this partnership. So far it is a success.

“It helps her to know that even things that are big can still be controlled,” explained one patient’s grandmother.

The kids feel it works as well.

“I feel brave and I feel calmer,” said one of the patients.

The “Stride” Program has about 200 kids. They are from different schools and identified by UAMS doctors as at risk due to their behavior. The hospital always works to find ways to help these kids find success.

“Hooves & Hearts” is fully funded on donations and grants. They hope to continue the partnership for years to come.