Weather Update- Sunday PM, October 28th

We enjoyed another nice day in Siouxland. Temperatures will fall this evening into the 40s as a few high clouds brush through the region. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s overnight, but begin rebounding quickly tomorrow morning as south winds increase.

We expect lots of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 60s in Sioux City. 70s are LIKELY again in northeast Nebraska. Another cold front will march through Siouxland tomorrow evening and will trim our highs for Tuesday into the 50s along with more clouds. The weather looks pretty seasonable for midweek with highs in the mid 50s under dry conditions.

Expect a few changes by next weekend as colder air makes a move to the south. There could be a few hits of rain or snow arriving by Saturday, possibly lingering into Sunday. This pattern will likely bring us some 40s for highs, depending on the eventual storm track of the low pressure areas from the northwest. Have a great week!