Weather Update- Sunday PM, January 6th

Good evening!

We had cooler and cloudy day across Siouxland. Even with the clouds, temperatures are still averaging 10-15 degrees above normal. Some drizzle could develop tonight with overnight lows in the lower 30s. We think temperature should stay warm enough to avoid any slick road issues. Tomorrow will turn mostly sunny and warmer across the region. Expect highs in the upper 40s with west winds at 10-20 mph.

Winds will increase tomorrow night 20-40 mph from the west, something to be aware of after 9pm in the evening. We think Tuesday will be cooler, but still above normal in the lower 40s. A stronger push of colder air will keep temperatures near 30 on Wednesday, but skies should remain partly cloudy.

The rest of the week looks above normal with highs averaging in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The lack of snow contributes a lot to those numbers. We could still see another bigger rise in temps at the end of the 7day forecast. No arctic air is in sight for now.