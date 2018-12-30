Weather Update- Sunday PM, December 30th

Good afternoon!

It was nice and mild here in Siouxland today. We hope you enjoyed the bump in temperatures because the weather will take a quick turn downhill starting tomorrow. An arctic cold front is forecast to plunge south on Monday, bringing with it areas of light snow and freezing drizzle. Temperatures will recover little and may actually fall during the afternoon as winds increase from the NW at 20-35 mph. Expect mainly light amounts of precipitation, but even small amounts can cause slick spots on the roads.

As gusty northwest winds continue tomorrow night, a wind chill advisory will go into effect for -30 wind chills over parts of northeast NE and southeast SD. We expect morning lows around zero here in Sioux City. Highs on New Year's Day will recover to around 12 in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

The forecast for the rest of the week looks better. Highs will go back to the upper 20s on Wednesday and reach into the upper 30s on Thursday. We should end the 7 day forecast in the lower 40s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with mainly dry weather.