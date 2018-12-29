Weather Update- Saturday PM, December 29th

Good afternoon!

We enjoyed some sunshine here in Siouxland today and overall a quiet day after all of the busy weather the past few days. We expect steady or rising temperatures overnight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be much warmer tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. We expect widespread upper 30s and lower 40s. Enjoy the warmer temperatures, because they will be gone on Monday and Tuesday as a fast-moving cold front brings a change to our weather.

We are forecasting some pockets of freezing drizzle and light snow by Monday morning as the front arrives. While the amounts of precipitation look light, stronger northwest will deliver a much cold forecast with highs in the mid 20s. Temperatures will really drop New Year's Eve into New Year's Day. We expect a high of only 12.

The cold weather will not last, however. A nice surge of Pacific air will return to Siouxland for the rest of the week. This will give us highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s for the rest of the 7 day forecast.