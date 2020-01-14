Weather service arranges meetings to discuss flood risk

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) – The National Weather Service is scheduling meetings to share information about the potential for river flooding this winter and spring in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

The two areas were socked with record flooding late last winter and early spring.

Weather service hydrologist David Pearson says warnings issued last year didn’t seem to reach people.

He says this year the service is trying to reach more people with the best information and make personal connections.

The Nebraska meetings are scheduled for Feb. 4 in Fremont, Feb. 13 in Columbus, Feb. 27 in Norfolk and March 5 in Sidney, Iowa. 

