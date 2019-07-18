Weather-related accident Wednesday morning

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – On Wednesday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s office was called to investigate a weather-related truck accident.

The accident occurred around 7:14 a.m., Wednesday morning on 390th Street, nine miles west of Sioux Center, Iowa.

Arlyn Kleinwolterink, 77 of Orange City, was driving a Freightliner semi-tractor pulling a grain trailer westbound on 390th Street. According to a press release, Kleinwolterink encountered a high wind gust during a severe thunderstorm that pushed his truck and trailer into the north ditch; causing the truck and trailer to become jackknifed.

There were no injuries reported, and the truck sustained around $2,000 in damage.