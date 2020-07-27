Wearing masks in the summer heat

As the heat and humidity continue in Siouxland, wearing a mask is something some people would rather not do, but there are some ways to make the experience more comfortable.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While many stores are now making it mandatory for customers to wear masks, it remains optional outside.

As the heat and humidity continue in Siouxland, wearing a mask is something some people would rather not do, but there are some ways to make the experience more comfortable.

“You don’t have to be out in the heat. You can sit in your car, take it off, and get your breath and go back out again and do it again,” Marline Watkins, Sioux City resident.

“When I’m outside, I don’t. I have respiratory issues anyway, so I don’t wear it outside at all,” said

Robin Johnson, another Sioux City resident.

As the summertime sun continues to beat down on Siouxland, many people say foggy glasses and miscommunication are a problem because of masks.

“I’m sick of this thing riding down my face as I can see yours is too, so you have some frustrations with that as you communicate. You can see that I’m trying to stress my communication more and then all of a sudden, this affects my communication,” said Shawn Hathaway, who lives in Sioux City.

Nurses said when it comes to wearing masks outside, it’s all about having that perfect fit. Making little alterations to your mask can make all the difference.

“If you get one that doesn’t quite fit, most of us have a needle and thread. You don’t have to be a seamstress. You don’t have to own a sewing machine, but adjust what you get so it fits, and then they are not a big deal,” said Clinical Nurse Educator RN Amy Becker.

Becker said making adjustments to your mask can keep your glasses from fogging.

“It truly is to protect other people, so my mask does not necessarily keep me from inhaling the very small particles. What it will do is catch what I am sending out, not all of it, but most of it,” said Becker.

“I wish everyone would do it. I think we could bring the numbers down, and I just hate to think of anybody I love or care about getting sick and getting this virus,” said Watkins.



Some Siouxlanders said they are starting to use disposable masks since they have been struggling to find masks that stay on comfortably.