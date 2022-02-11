SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Between 2nd Amendment sanctuary laws in Iowa and more accessibility for criminals, Sioux City police officers said they’re starting to come across more compact micro guns.

Thursday afternoon’s altercation, that forced Bishop Heelan High School into a cautionary lockdown and left Emanual Pleitez, 36, of Sioux City, in custody, shows the concern police officers have for pocket-size guns — one of which wasn’t initially found on Pleitez’s body but later used during the standoff, injuring no one.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure said the design of the handgun creates an added challenge for officers.

“Unfortunately these things happen on a rare occasion, we try to avoid them, but it is possible that something like this can happen especially given the size of some of these firearms and then when you throw in layers of clothing during the wintertime, it gets difficult to find every nook and cranny where somebody could hide a gun,” said McClure.

The owner of Brock’s Big Outdoors in North Sioux City, Brock Hutchinson, said he hasn’t seen a dramatic uptick in customers purchasing handguns recently, but that they do make up a good portion of sales.

“Pistols are probably a good portion of sales of guns. I mean, probably 40 percent are pistol sales, and then 30 percent AR-type guns, and the the other 30 percent are shotguns or rifles,” said Hutchinson.

McClure said it’s important to support citizens’ conceal carry rights that are in effect in all three states of Siouxland, but constitutional rights can make finding compact micro guns on criminals’ persons that much harder.

“But we’re also limited in the scope of how far we can search a person in the street so we can’t do strip searches, we can’t violate a subject’s 4th Amendment protections in certain instances,” said McClure.

McClure said the standoff is still under investigation and it’s unclear at this time whether the subject had stolen the weapon used.