SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For flower shops, Valentine’s Day is no ordinary day.

Julie Weiland, the owner of Barbara’s Floral and Gifts in Sioux City, said she and other staff members were busy all last week getting orders done. While getting flowers was easier than expected, Weiland said the holiday still makes for a long day.

“It is a huge sigh of relief,” Weiland said. “We go home. Not going to lie, our husbands usually have supper ready. We just kind of relax. It’s definitely kind of a TV evening.”

Weiland said along with Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days on the calendar.