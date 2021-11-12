‘We can work together to get it done’: How Siouxland home care agencies collaborate

(KCAU) — The National Center for Assisted Living claims 77% of assisted living facilities report their workforce situation has gotten worse over the last several months.

While some Siouxland organizations have said they are experiencing that trend, they’re working together to help their clients.

Suzi Larson is an HR assistant at Live Well Home Care in South Sioux City. She said a rising demand for home care workers is tough to meet with a limited workforce.

“We’re having to turn away some clients just because we can’t cover the hours that they need and we have a lot of clients who are 24-hour care and we just can’t provide that for them,” Larson said.

They have over 40 caregivers and they team up with other agencies such as Visiting Angels to meet clients’ needs.

Kristen Hammerstrom, the owner of Visiting Angels in Sioux City, said the agencies’ shared interest motivates them to help Siouxlanders any way they can.

“We’ll cover certain hours and they’ll cover others and between the two or sometimes three agencies, we’ve been able to provide the care that the families are needing,” Hammerstrom said. “We all want to help families and so just knowing that if we can work together to get it done, that’s better than telling somebody no.”

Hammerstrom and Larson said their organizations offer training and no certification is required to be a caregiver.