SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A volunteer search organization assisting in finding a missing Sac County man has temporarily suspended searches as they determine new locations.

Jake Rowley, the Midwest team leader for United Cajun Navy, said in a Sunday night Facebook post that they aren’t conducting any organized searches for David Schultz, 53, of Wall Lake. The pause is so that they can regather any known information to determine new search areas. Searches may possibly resume on Wednesday, he added.

Tomorrow we will not be conducting any organized search[sic] these searches May resume as early as Wednesday but we need a few days to step back and find any new information and work with law enforcement to find any more designated search areas. Rowley in part of a Facebook post

Sarah Schultz, David Schultz’s wife, previously told KCAU 9 that she last saw her husband on Nov. 20 around 7:30 p.m. before he left their home. David was a truck driver and had to deliver a load of hogs from Eagle Grove to Sac City, but he never made it to Sac City.

His truck was found the next morning on Highway 71 on the road about seven miles north of Sac City, with the trailer still fully loaded with the hogs. David’s wallet and phone were found in the semi and his jacket was found in a nearby ditch.

The United Cajun Navy is a non-profit that helps organize search and rescue teams, sometimes even during natural disasters. As the Midwest team lead, Rowley has been organizing volunteers to conduct searches as well as getting permission from landowners to search their fields and other property.

In the update announcing they were temporarily suspending searches, Rowley said that they have so far searched more than 100,000 acres and feel they may have exhausted all possible locations. Instead, they will be focused on “specialized teams and investigators to try and receive any new leads” as they work with law enforcement.

Rowley added that they are working to put together a reward fund to try to get any new information. Any business or organization interested in helping fund it is asked to Rowley.

We are looking for any new information and in my talks with Sarah tonight she came up with the best name for this campaign “make them squeal” tomorrow I will start to work with a local bank as well as local businesses to try to put together as substantial of a reward fund as possible to try and bring new information to David’s disappearance. If your business or organization would be interested in contributing to this fund you can reach out to me and we can point you in the right direction to help us bring David home. Rowley in part of a Facebook post

David is a white male who is approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He was last known to be wearing Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots, and a Peterbilt hat.

Anyone with information about David Schultz or where he may be is asked to call the Sac County Communications Center at 712-662-7127.