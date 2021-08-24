WCHS requiring all employees receive COVID-19 vaccination

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS), a tribally-operated healthcare facility comprised of Twelve Clans Unity Hospital and the Winnebago Public Health Department, will require all employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a release, employees and contractors will need to be vaccinated by October 1. Any employee who does not comply will be subject to termination unless they meet a medical or religious exemption.

“This important decision was carefully considered by our organization’s leaders and Board of Directors. COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense. They are a safe and effective tool to help protect against severe disease and death from COVID-19 and its variants. We serve a population that is a greater risk from severe illness due to COVID-19. This new policy aligns with our mission to improve the well-being of the community by providing patient-centered health care,” said Danelle Smith, WCHS Chief Executive Officer.

WCHS is made up of approximately 345 employees. Currently, 85% of employees have been vaccinated and 73% of the Winnebago Community has been vaccinated.

Weekly COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics will continue to be available in Winnebago for anyone 12 years old and up. Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 402-878-2258. The FDA approved full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

