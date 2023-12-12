WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — An event fostering the true spirit of giving is returning to Winnebago to bring joy and warmth to families in the community.

According to a release, the Angel Tree provides 300 gifts to children 19 and under in Winnebago’s Child and Family Services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Juvenile Services, and foster care programs.

Each year, a child’s age and gender are written on a tag and hung on a Christmas tree. Those who are able can pick a tag and shop for gifts for that child. They can bring the tag and gifts back to WCHS, who will wrap the presents and distribute them to those who are part of the above programs.

“The amazing generosity and giving spirit is alive in Winnebago, and we continue to receive incredible assistance from not only WCHS but several other local organizations,” WCHS Chief Financial Officer Beth Wewel said, “It is humbling to see the impact that such a simple concept can make on the families in our community.”

The Winnebago Angel Tree has helped to distribute 5,700 gifts over the last 19 years. Gifts have included warm winter clothes, books, toys, or essential supplies.

“In this special time of year, we are reminded of how important it is to show empathy and give back,” Chief Public Health Officer Mona Zuffante said, “Together at WCHS, we are honored to have the chance to give the children in our patient community, not only physical gifts but the greater gifts of joy and magic this Christmas season.”

The release noted that WCHS continues to show its commitment to the Winnebago Community by prioritizing, organizing, and facilitating the Angel Tree each year.