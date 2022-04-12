SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The driver of a semi that rolled over only suffered minor injuries.

Officer Valerie Rose with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 news that the semi driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The driver allegedly lost control while driving, officials said.

The sem was hauling beans at the time of the rollover.

Crews are on scene working to remove the semi tractor and trailer.

—

The onramp from Gordon Drive to southbound Highway 75 is blocked after a semi rolled over Tuesday morning.

Authorities received a report of the rollover just after 8 a.m.

Multiple first responders are on the scene.

A view from the KCAU 9 studio camera. 4.12.2022

There are no reports yet if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.