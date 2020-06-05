Ways to speak to kids about racism

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From videos to images of police brutality and violent protests, children have been exposed to a lot of information this past week.

In Siouxland and around the world, people are coming together to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter Movement. Conversations around racism and social injustices can start at home.

“You know, they start to see the news more and more the older they get or hear things from their friend, so being a place to be able to discuss openly. And my husband and I have discussed being more prayerful in how we deal with all of this,” said Molly Oedekoven, a mother of five children.

Oedekoven is addressing racism, police brutality, and civil disobedience insider her home, but she says her lessons are centered around a Christian perspective.

“We’re called by Christ to love and respect everybody and so just trying to keep that modeled in our home at best that we can. I’m certainly not perfect at it and we fail, but hopefully, we fail forward and learn from our mistakes to be better and do better,” Oedekoven said.

“What does it mean to build and care in a community? It means to pray. It means to advocate and support, utilize those principles and values, try not to dive too deep into the literature of the bible,” said Justin Rhodes, the Multicultural Program Coordinator, and leader of the Men of Color at Briar Cliff University.

Rhodes said parents should first educate themselves on how people of color have been treated throughout history.

“You really have to be able to first build a foundation of a history of people who have been oppressed to under the progression of racism in the nation,” Rhodes said.

Then have the conversation with your children. Rhodes said the earlier the better it is to start addressing racism whether that be through books or movies.

“Be able to find literature produced by people of color so that your children have an open view of the world and they are able to see all people equally can be any level of importance in their world,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes said those conversations need to keep going even after the protests have ended.

“Immerse your family in opportunities in your community that really surrounds culture diversity and cultural sensitivity,” said Rhodes.

“I’ve ordered some books to read and to understand and try to have a better perspective and hopefully I can pass that on to my kids as well,” said Oedekoven.