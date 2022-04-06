SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As gas prices remain high, Siouxlanders look for ways to make every gallon count.

Randy Hansen has been driving with Lyft and Uber for five years in Sioux City. His old car was only getting about 24 miles per gallon. As gas prices rise, he decided to buy a more efficient car.

“This hybrid, it shuts down sometimes and goes to the battery as you’re stop-and-go driving and everything and certainly has helped the gas mileage,” Hansen said. “I don’t know that I would be doing it if not for that.”

Even with a more fuel-efficient car, Hansen said he still has to be picky with his trips.

“I’m a little bit more selective on some of my rides,” Hansen said. “If I’m driving 15 minutes to only do a five-minute ride, sometimes I’m not taking that.”

Michael Oien is the manager of Fremont Tire. He said having the right kind of tire can help Siouxlanders travel farther before filling up their tanks again.

“Manufacturers do produce tires that have a low rolling resistance which gives you better fuel mileage,” Oien said. “Some manufacturers claim you can get an extra 20 miles on your fuel tank with that low rolling resistant tire.”

Oien said you can usually locate tire pressure information on the driver-side door. He adds you can get up to three percent better fuel economy with tires properly inflated.

