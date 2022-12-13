SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Christmas less than two weeks away, packages from online shopping are arriving. As packages begin to arrive, so may thieves.

According to Security.org, 49 million consumers had a delivery stolen in 2021, a 7% increase from last year.

“What we’ve seen in the past is that they’ll literally just drive around and they’ll look at houses and porches that have packages on there and they’ll just run up and get it,” Sioux City Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Valerie Rose told KCAU 9. “Obviously, this crime can occur in just a matter of seconds.”

To avoid porch pirates, Officer Rose recommends that Siouxlanders set their packages to be picked up from the post office or invest in a surveillance system.

“A lot of people have cameras where it alerts you and you can see what’s going on and you can audibly talk to somebody that’s on your porch,” said Rose.

“Fortunately, we see a lot of cameras. A lot more cameras than we thought we’d see. The Ring Doorbells, other brands as well. There are a lot of those out there, so I’m pretty sure a lot of that helps keep that theft to a minimum,” said Mail House Inc. President Chris Shanahan.

If you don’t have a home security system or an alternative location to send the package, you can try to work with the delivery company so your package isn’t so obvious when it’s dropped off.

“Having flower pots or decorative items that we can stash your package behind and keep it non-visible from the street or sidewalks also helps quite a bit,” Shanahan said.

Officer Rose said that if you are ever a victim of porch piracy, you should report the theft to local police and contact the company or person you bought the product from.