SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the heat turning up, Siouxland pets are starting to feel it.

As the heat continues, pet owners are wondering what they can do for their pets. While keeping them inside helps, they have to go outside at some point.

Chris Wall of the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center said that if you have to let your pet out, make sure they walk on the grass and not the cement.

“Your pet is a family member so treat them as you would somebody has had heat exhaustion as a member of your family. You know it’s rather for the vet to look at it and say that the dog is fine than to not do anything and then it becomes too late,” said Wall.

If you’re unsure if the comment is safe for your animal, Wall said to put the back of your hand on the pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If it’s too hot to keep it there the whole seven seconds, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.