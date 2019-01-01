Ways to dispose of your Christmas tree

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Now that the holidays have come to an end, there are a few ways to make sure your Christmas tree gets disposed of properly.

The City of Sioux City will be collecting trees placed out curbside during the first two weeks of January.

Those trees have to be cut up into four-foot sections for the city to pick them up.

Another option is to have Scout Troop 451 to pick up your tree for a small donation.

All you have to do is text your address to a troop leader and leave your tree on the curb with your donation in an envelope. The scouts will do the rest.

Below are the numbers to text with trees.

712-253-1742

712-212-1670

402-404-1006

The Scout Troop will be picking up trees through January 9. If you have more questions, you can call 712-253-1742.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is also accepting real Christmas trees through January 14. All of the decorations must be removed from the tree or it will not be accepted. Wreaths are also not accepted.

The trees will be chipped and used on the trails throughout the nature trail.