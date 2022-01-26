SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Counterfeit money continues to find its way into the cash registers of local businesses.

Police said getting rid of fake bills starts with people asking questions.

Andrew Dutler, a crime prevention officer with the Sioux City Police Department, said authorities usually find out about counterfeit money when a bank or business reports it, but it doesn’t take being an expert to identify fraudulent money.

“A lot of times they might say right on them ‘movie money.’ They might have another country’s name on them, even though it’s being passed as American money,” Dutler said. “A lot of times a quick glance will tell you this isn’t your standard $20 dollar or $100 dollar bill.”

Dutler said $20 and $100 dollar bills are the most common fakes used in Siouxland.