Wayne Elementary students learn to dog sled

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – For more than 20 years, second graders at Wayne Elementary have been learning about the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and the fantastic dogs that make it happen.

The Iditarod is an annual long-distance sled dog race. It takes place in early March from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska.

Wayne Elementary second grade teacher Mike Jaixen says incorporating all of their curriculum into the Iditarod allows students a more exciting way to learn.

“It’s far away; it’s different. There are things that we can’t learn here. The animals, the geography.” Jaixen says.

In February, students start to learn about the geography and culture of Alaska. Jaixen says it gives kids an idea of what it’s like so they have a better understanding of what they’re learning.

“Today is something that these kids remember forever. I’ve been to graduation parties and the kids say, ‘I remember when we did the dog sled. What do you remember about second grade? The dog sled. It was so fun learning about the Iditarod sled dog race.'” Jaixen says.

He also mentions how important it is that not only do these students get to learn about sled dog racing but they also develop important life skills.

“I heard them talking about who’s going next, so there’s a lot of cooperation going on. Social skills is an important part also.” Jaixen says.