SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wayne State’s baseball team had an “eventful end” to their weekend after a truck crashed into their team’s bus Saturday night.

Picture posted on the team’s twitter page

The team was making their return from Fayette following an away game, when a driver t-boned into their bus near Sioux City. According to a tweet posted by the team’s baseball page, no one involved was injured.

The team expressed their gratitude to those who assisted them, including first responders and locals who offered rides to the players. As well as employees at the Jackson Express gas station, the Wayne Community School District for helping the athletes make it back home, and their bus driver Odell for handling the situation.