Wayne State students compete in national poetry competition

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) –Students at Wayne State College are competing to become America’s Best College Poet, a national title that starts at a local level.

“To convey like, an emotion and talk about my personal life and memories in as little words as possible because I often talk way too much,” said Coffman.

Christina Coffman is a grad student at Wayne State College who will be competing against her fellow students in a national competition.

“Thinking about reading this poem to a computer screen, probably, I’m nervous still because I’m going to be interacting with people that I am not familiar with, but it’s just interesting because I’ll probably be in my own home, in my own space where I wrote the poem initially,” said Coffman.

Tuesday night’s competition will decide which Wayne State student will advance to the next round of America’s Best College Poet competition.

Coffman said slam poetry and other competitions have helped her express herself.

“Get that message out there and don’t be afraid because there is probably someone else out there who has had similar experiences or has similar feelings and will really appreciate that you took at opportunity to talk about those things,” said Coffman.

