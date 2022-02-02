WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – It’s no secret classrooms across the country have gone without enough teachers, especially in rural America.

Wayne State was awarded a $1.2 million grant to address the teacher shortage, especially, in STEM, or, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

It’s also been a persistent dilemma trying to recruit people into STEM.

In fact, according to the Dean of Education & Behavioral Sciences at Wayne State College, Nebraska has seen a 45% decline in teacher applications in the last decade.

That’s why the $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation has current professors excited.

“For me, I see this as new roads and opportunities have opened up,” Associate Professor, Al Mitchell said.

Part of the grant will go towards recruiting high school students to enroll in college courses to then become stem teachers.

“We want to be able to capture their excitement about going into science and math and stem education and be able to return them back into the communities instead of having them to go somewhere else to be that stem teacher,” Nicholas Shudak, Dean of Education & Behavioral Sciences, said.

Another part of the grant will go toward providing mentorship for teachers early on in their field.

“About 50% of new teachers leave the profession in the first couple years and so that’s why teacher induction, teacher induction support, support through those first two years of teaching is critical,” Christian Legler, Assistant Professor, said.

Professor Mitchell adds he hopes the grant will provide more opportunities to help keep people from having to go elsewhere.

“If we get that boost and base of teachers teaching these STEM fields right now, get more education out in local community, those future students might either come back be future students themselves or boost the business opportunities and applications that we might see within the region,” Mitchell said.