Wayne state professors say their remote learning requests have been denied

WAYNE, Neb (KCAU) –Coronavirus concerns are casting a shadow over some classes at Wayne State College. Not from students, but rather professors who say they’re not being allowed to conduct classes online.

Don Hickey was awarded “teacher of the year” last year. Now, this fall, he said Wayne State has given away his classes because he can’t teach in person.

Joseph Weixelman is over the age of 60 and has MS. He said Wayne State has denied his request to work remotely three times, so now he is forced to teach in the classroom.

“I”m having to rewrite my will at this point. My sons have asked me not to teach my children, have begged me not to teach, but I will continue to teach to stand up and ask that the administration consider the advice of my doctor,” said Weixelman.

Joseph Weixelman said Wayne State college will not accept his requests to work remotely. He said administrators told him it’s because students want to learn in the classroom.

“Our students came to us and it was quite clear when we ended spring semester and talked through how that went. The number of students that had difficulty grasping the material in a remote delivery method was a little overwhelming to me,” said the president of Wayne State college Marysz Rames.

“I want to be in the classroom but not at the risk of my life online is a second choice. It’s a good choice Wayne State college has a very robust online presence, but the college has assisted it’s not going to accommodate me in that way,” said Hickey.

Wayne State’s president said she wants what’s best for students and the college is working hard to make teaching in person safe.

“We had a student that was driving to the top of the highest hill that they could find so that they could connect to the internet and engage in class, so I don’t think I’m wrong when I say zoom and those things take a lot of connectivity and not all of our students have that,” said Rames.

“I like to sit in class and listen I learn better if I see the teacher,” said Ndipo.

Jimmy Ndipo just began his first year at Wayne State he says he prefers in-person classes but hadn’t considered some professors could be at risk.

“If it’s like that then I would be okay with it because I don’t wanna like have them like risk their lives,” said Ndipo.

The president of Wayne State college said they have been working to accommodate teachers more at risk, like providing masks and smaller class sizes.

