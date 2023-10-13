WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — This upcoming weekend will be offering a unique view of our skies.

Saturday, the path of an annual solar eclipse will run through Siouxland as the moon passes between the earth and then the sun.

Doctor Todd Young is the director of physics and astronomy at Wayne State College. If you remember the supermoon we saw earlier this year, Dr. Young said that the science behind an annual solar eclipse is pretty much the opposite side of the coin.

“The moon’s orbit around the earth is not a perfect circle, it is elliptical, which means that sometimes when the moon moves in between the earth and the sun for a solar eclipse, it’s too far away from the earth to perfectly cover up the sun, like what people imagine as a ‘total solar eclipse,'” Dr. Young said.

What’s happening tomorrow won’t be a “total eclipse.” Here in Siouxland, the moon will only cover about 60% of the sun at its peak no matter where you watch the eclipse at least some of the sun will be visible and that means safety is important.

“The light coming from the sun, there’s visible light, which we’re really used to. really bright visible light but there’s all kinds of other types of light coming from the sun as well, including U.V. and U.V. light is what burns your skin and it could still burn your retina,” Dr. Young said.

Because of that, Dr. Young recommends only looking straight at the eclipse if you have special glasses to protect your eyes.

He also added that if you want to learn more about eclipses or astronomy in general, you can visit the Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College.

Additionally, the Sioux City Public Museum will be hosting an eclipse watch party on the day of the eclipse from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.