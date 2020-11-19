Wayne State College to live stream graduation ceremony

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Wayne State College will honor their Winter 2020 graduates by live streaming their graduation, as no guests are allowed at the commencement ceremony.

According to a release, the ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 20, in Rice Auditorium, at 7 p.m. Wayne State College will include graduate and undergraduate students, with a total of 236 degrees to be handed out. Those students expected to receive their degrees pending completion of all the requirements for the degrees include 164 undergraduates and 72 graduate students of the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, and Education Specialist programs.

The event will not include guests of the graduates due to restrictions imposed by Nebraska Directed Health Measures.

The entire ceremony will be streamed online here.