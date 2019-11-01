Wayne State College to host active-shooter drill

WAYNE, Neb (KCAU) – The Wayne State College student chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals will host a one-day session on Active Shooter Training Response from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 15 at the college’s Center for Applied Technology and Gardner Auditorium.

The active-shooter session is open to adults or area organizations who want to underscore “situational awareness” at work and in their personal lives.

The day will start with registration and coffee from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Center for Applied Technology.

The active-shooter event training will follow registration, starting at 9:30 a.m. and run until 12:00 p.m., followed by lunch on the Wayne State College campus.

The day will end with the “Why Safety Isn’t First” session from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The sessions will be led by Steve Danon, the director of Risk Control and Safety Services with Marcotte Insurance.

The training will include videos of actual events and dramatic/informative teaching re-enactments.

The training session is $40, which includes lunch.

You can reserve your spot today by emailing waynestateassp@gmail.com or pat at the event (cash or check only).

For more information, you can reach out to Jeff Allen, the associate professor of technology, at jeallen1@wsc.edu or by calling 402-375-7512.