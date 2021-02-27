Wayne State College students pledging to use refillable water bottles

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Students at Wayne State College (WSC) are trying to make a difference by using refillable water bottles.

According to a press release from WSC, students are trying to increase the use of refillable water bottles on campus, in Wayne, and in nearby communities.

Water refilling stations were installed in WSC buildings to encourage this change. The newest refilling station is located in Gardner Hall.

Students have spent time researching tap water and single-use water bottles, and they said refilling water bottles can help the environment and save consumers money.