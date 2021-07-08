Wayne State College receives $1M grant in increase behavioral health access in rural communities

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – With a grant worth more than a million dollars, Wayne State College (WSC) hopes to increase behavioral healthcare access in rural communities in northeast Nebraska.

According to a Thursday release, WSC received the Health Resources and Services Administration Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training for Professionals grant for a four-year period. It is meant to help strengthen the bond between the college and sites that help provide training.

The key goals of the project, called Addressing Rural Behavioral Health Needs Through Clinical Placements and Supervision, will be to prepare clinical mental health counseling students to practice in northeast Nebraska after they graduate and to increase the number of qualified clinical training supervisors by 40. They also hope to improve interdisciplinary care knowledge and telehealth skills for students, faculty, and supervisors.

Of the total $1,067,689 grant, more than $660,000 is planned to be used for stipends for students in WSC’s clinical mental health graduate program. It will be split into 66 stipends of $10,000. The graduate students will then be encouraged to practice in underserved communities and serve as supervisors at experiential training sites for future clinical mental health counseling students.

Dr. Nicholas Shudak, the dean of the School of Education and Behavioral Science at WSC, said that the grant will allow the college to better help serve the region.

“I am thankful and grateful for the team that helped me put this together, and especially, for our regional partners,” Shudak said. “I am hopeful this grant has a powerful and sustaining impact on behavioral health for years to come.”

Officials said that there are 40 counties without a mental health provider. They plan to provide behavioral health access to those counties as well as other high-demand communities.

Dr. Alison Boughn, department chair and assistant professor in the School of Education and Behavioral Science, said she understands the difficulties communities are facing to access quality clinical mental health providers.

“With the implementation of the HRSA grant, we can start the conversations for adequate wages for our clinical providers to remain in rural communities as they provide accessible mental health care. This also ensures WSC can develop a stable model of support and consultation for our local providers to expand their network of care across our underserved region,” Boughn said.

For the project, the college will start by partnering with eight training sites in the counties of Holt, Madison, and Platte. Each site will provide at least one WSC clinical mental health counseling student to train, with four sites possibly being able to train two students.