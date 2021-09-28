Wayne State College prepares to debut newly renovated Benthack Hall

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Wayne State College is getting ready to officially debut its newly renovated facility.

Benthack Hall was founded in 1974, and construction began last year to add new learning centers and programs. The building is now home to the colleges counseling, education, family, and consumer science programs.

Director of College Relations Jay Collier said the new facility will make an immediate impact on the region’s shortage of mental health practitioners with a dynamic learning environment, and he explained what else the building offers.

“This building was left, and we said well, let’s completely gut it, renovate it and make a new home for our education programs, our counseling programs, and for our family and consumer science program. So that would be foods and nutrition and interior design, apparel design and merchandising. Early childhood, those sorts of programs,” said Jay Collier.

Collier said the colleges new additions will benefit the overall learning experience.

“This give students an education, we’ve built multiple laboratory environments for our students, our education students so that they’re able to go into an environment, see what that’s going to look like for reading and writing, or science and technology and mathematics and engineering so that they can envision, ‘Okay, what’s it going to look like, and what’s it going to feel like to teach in this space,’” said Collier.

Collier says the renovation cost was roughly $9 million, with $5 million provided by the college, $3 million by the state of Nebraska, and $1 million by the Wayne State Foundation.