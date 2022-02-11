WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Wayne State College (WSC) has named an alumnus as the new head coach for the college’s football team.

Logan Masters, the offensive coordinator for the team, has been promoted to the Wildcats’ head coach, according to a release from the college. He is taking over for John McMenamin, who resigned on February 3 to become wide receivers coach at Tulane University.

Masters serves as the offensive coordinator for the last two years, helping the team hit the first seven-win season at WSC since 2011. The Wildcat offense ranked third in rushing offense in the 2021 season in the NSIC, averaging 182.1 yards per game. The 414.5 yards per game by the Wildcat offense was the most by a Wildcat offense since the 2014 season

WSC Director of Athletics Mike Powicki made the announcement Friday, saying he is excited to see Master take on the new mantle.

“For the past 10 years I’ve gotten to know and see Logan grow as a coach, a recruiter and a professional,” Powicki said. “He has a tremendous amount of passion for Wildcat football as an alum and Hall of Famer no one wants Wayne State to be successful more than him.”

He added that the football program has a lot of positive momentum and that he is confident Masters will take the program to the next level.

Masters said he is honored and humbled to be the next head coach.

“I am beyond thankful for this opportunity to lead our football program,” Masters said. “I am excited to continue to develop and work with our team we have here and for our recruiting class that just signed with us. It’s a very special thing for me to be able to be the head coach of my alma mater and continue to give former players, alumni and community members something to be proud of.”

He also thanked Powicki, WSC President Marysz Rames, and the rest of WSC administration.

Masters was a native to Storm Lake, Iowa, before attending WSC and playing as a wide receiver from 2006-2009. He helped the Wildcats make two post-season appearances. As a senior, he was First Team All-NSIC South Division and one of 24 candidates for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the top player in NCAA Division II.

Masters then started coaching at WSC in 2010 as a tight ends coach and gaining more responsibilities including offensive coordinator in 2015through 2016. He then went to coach at Chadron State College for three seasons from 2017 through 2019.

Masters was inducted into the Wayne State Athletic Hall of Fame last fall.