Wayne State College moving graduation ceremonies indoors

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Wayne State College will be moving their graduation ceremonies indoors due to inclement weather predicted to hit northeast Nebraska Saturday.

The college’s commencement ceremonies will be moved to Rice Auditorium. The ceremony for graduate students will start Saturday at 10 a.m., with undergraduate ceremonies starting at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service predicted that thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m., with wind gusts reaching as high as 34 mph.

Tickets will be required for all guests attending a ceremony in Rice Auditorium. Tickets are good for only one ceremony. The school is providing overflow seating in Ramsey Theatre in the Peterson Fine Arts Building for guests who do not have tickets. Seating in Ramsey does not require a ticket and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The ceremonies will be live-streamed on a big screen in the Ramsey Theatre location.

Masks are strongly encouraged for guests at the ceremonies when social distancing is not possible.

For more information on Saturday’s graduation ceremonies, you can visit the Wayne State College website.