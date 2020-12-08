Wayne State College offering in-state tuition rates to all students

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Wayne State College (WSC) has announced a new tuition rate plan.

According to a release, the One Rate at Wayne State tuition is a plan that offers in-state rates to all undergraduate students that pursue in-person programs no matter the state they come from. The plan will begin Fall 2021 and will save students almost $6,000 per year.

“Our new in-state tuition plan recognizes the value of a diverse student population made up of students from outside of Nebraska. This new rate also supports the college’s ongoing goal to grow the Nebraska workforce by attracting talented students to the state who often stay after graduation,” said President of Wayne State College Dr. Marysz Rames.

The plan also sets WSC non-resident undergraduate tuition $1 above the resident undergraduate rate, and this dollar will be waived by the college.

“Wayne State has been serving non-resident students for a very long time. The change to a single rate for tuition matches our commitment to remain affordable and give students an opportunity to save while they pursue a career they are most passionate about,” said Director of Admissions at WSC Kevin Halle.

“I have always been impressed by the number of students who attend Wayne State from out of state. We have students pursuing degrees in our quality academic programs from 34 states,” Rames said.

Rames added that the new rate will allow us to make a four-year degree more affordable and also make the college more attractive to students.

